Men found dead in car after apparent Clackamas County shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two men who were found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County. The men were identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The men were found...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Resident Killed Fatal Crash on Highway 97-Wasco County
WASCO COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 63. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller...
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
Madras Police Chief resigns
Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns after 22 years with Madras Police Department The following is a press release from the city of Madras. Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of...
centraloregondaily.com
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Work on new reservoir is underway
PENDLETON – Work began on the new reservoir on Airport Hill this week. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that people looking in the direction of Old Airport Road will start to see walls for the new reservoir going up in the next four to six weeks. “The...
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
