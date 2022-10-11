ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Resident Killed Fatal Crash on Highway 97-Wasco County

WASCO COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 63. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller...
LA GRANDE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend

Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
SHANIKO, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wasco County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
La Grande, OR
La Grande, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Wasco County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Wasco, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Madras Pioneer

Madras Police Chief resigns

Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns after 22 years with Madras Police Department The following is a press release from the city of Madras. Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours

Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
SHANIKO, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man on the run is apprehended

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fatal Wasco Co#Ford Focus#Osp#Shaniko Fire#Odot
elkhornmediagroup.com

Work on new reservoir is underway

PENDLETON – Work began on the new reservoir on Airport Hill this week. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that people looking in the direction of Old Airport Road will start to see walls for the new reservoir going up in the next four to six weeks. “The...
PENDLETON, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy