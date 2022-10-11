Read full article on original website
Free Family Swim Saturdays, Oct. 14
Every remaining Saturday in October (Oct. 15th, 22nd, & 29th) Free Family Swimming is offered at the Mingus Park Pool at Coos Bay from 2 to 4p. Email a completed waiver/consent form that includes the date, name & number of family members attending (waiver/consent form is required for all youth under 18-years old). Limited swim suits, googles, towels available at the pool, however, you are encouraged to bring your own. The pool also has slides, swim fins and other pool toys available . Everyone in the child’s immediate family can swim. For more information, email Stephanie at nbinfo@northbendcity.org, include your phone number. Waiver form available at: https://tinyurl.com/nbyouthwaiverform.
Tides Coos Bay Estuary, Oct. 14
Tides for the Coos Bay Estuary, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. High tide: 5:34 a.m., 5.9 ft.; Low tide: 10:42 a.m., 2.94ft.; High tide: 4:36 p.m., 7.1 ft.; Low tide: 11:41 p.m., 0.23 ft.
Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Take & Make Pumpkin Painting at CBPL, Oct. 14
CBPL release – Beginning Friday, October 14, the Coos Bay Library will be offering Take and Make Pumpkin Painting Kits geared towards children ages 0-18. Each kit will contain a free Mahaffy Ranch pumpkin, an assortment of acrylic paint samplers and a small paint brush. Kits can then be taken home and used. Supplies are limited; kits will be available for pick-up at the Library during regular operating hours. In addition to the kit, kids 0-18 are invited to participate in a pumpkin painting contest. Photos of entries may be sent to jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or be brought to the library prior to October 29. Participants who want help taking a picture of their creation can call Jennifer at (541) 269-1101 x236 to set up a time for library staff to photograph pumpkins at the library. Photos may be shared by the library on social media. All pumpkin photos entered in the contest must be painted. Prizes will be awarded for the spookiest pumpkin, most literary, and original creation. Winners will be notified by email or phone. For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program, Oct. 14
Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Wednesday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library. The last October sessions will be on Saturday, October 15 from 10:30am-11:30am (Library). Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let’s talk! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Wednesday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvqB.
