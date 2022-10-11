ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

1450wlaf.com

Longest serving county commissioner Whit Goins passes

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF was proud to honor Whit Goins and his 50 years of public service with a story from Charlotte Underwood in August. This morning, WLAF is sad to announce Whit Goins passing. The family man and community leader died on Wednesday, according to his family.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs. Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America. It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear...
OAK RIDGE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Escaped inmate found by Sweetwater Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped inmate, Rodney Wayne Presley, who was being held for misdemeanor charges at the Monroe County Detention Facility, is back in custody, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. Presley reportedly left his litter crew around 2 p.m. Monday. “When inmate Presley appeared unaccounted for...
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. KFD shared that at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Knox County 911 began receiving calls about a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartments. While on route, both […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to handle road rage and aggressive driving encounters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
HARRIMAN, TN

