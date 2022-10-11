Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Longest serving county commissioner Whit Goins passes
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF was proud to honor Whit Goins and his 50 years of public service with a story from Charlotte Underwood in August. This morning, WLAF is sad to announce Whit Goins passing. The family man and community leader died on Wednesday, according to his family.
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
wvlt.tv
Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs. Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America. It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
wvlt.tv
Escaped inmate found by Sweetwater Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped inmate, Rodney Wayne Presley, who was being held for misdemeanor charges at the Monroe County Detention Facility, is back in custody, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. Presley reportedly left his litter crew around 2 p.m. Monday. “When inmate Presley appeared unaccounted for...
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
wvlt.tv
Man accused of illegally entering homes has extensive criminal history
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, at least two home owners reported a man walking into their home uninvited and then quickly leaving after being spotted. A incident report claims a man, who investigators now believe to be Junior Williams, walked into their home...
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. KFD shared that at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Knox County 911 began receiving calls about a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartments. While on route, both […]
WATE
How to handle road rage and aggressive driving encounters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.
KPD: Two suspects stopped in police chase not involved in fatal East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday. The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene. Three victims were transported from the...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville
Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
