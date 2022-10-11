Read full article on original website
nextpittsburgh.com
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
nextpittsburgh.com
Youth programs in Pittsburgh are helping break the cycle of gun violence
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Accomplished. That’s how Jaia Harrison felt — like her voice mattered — as she walked out of the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Reading: 8 Hot Books For The Cold Days Ahead
The author dedicates this collection of poems to “all torchbearers who have been exiled, disappeared, imprisoned, and injured, and those who have lost their lives for defending freedom of expression.” Tuhin Das, who fled his home country of Bangladesh in 2016, was granted asylum in the United States in 2021. He is a writer in residence at City of Asylum on the North Side. “Out of the Fort Pitt Tunnel / my first view of Pittsburgh. / The way we cling to a new lover / is how these three rivers / joined with my feelings” he writes, transforming an experience common to all Pittsburghers into a moment with deep political and personal implications. The recent attack on the author Salman Rushdie serves as a much-needed reminder that freedom of expression cannot be taken for granted and that, in Das’ words, “an artist’s very existence makes those in power feel threatened.”
nextpittsburgh.com
Carrie Furnace breaks ground on tech/flex space with a film studio in the works
The monolithic steel-era ruins of the Carrie Furnace have long been a popular backdrop for film and video — from the Christian Bale crime thriller “Out of the Furnace” to “American Ninja Warrior” to Wiz Khalifa’s music videos. Now, the massive site along the Monongahela River is getting its own movie studio.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pghcitypaper.com
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
cranberryeagle.com
Bookfest returns to farm show grounds
Readers and book collectors soon will have a chance to browse books to their hearts’ delight. The Butler County Bookfest is back at the Farm Show grounds this week. The gigantic used book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is at the Butler Farm Show exhibit hall, 625 Evans City Road, in Connoquenessing Township.
nextpittsburgh.com
It’s finders keepers at the annual Pittsburgh International Airport auction
Catching a flight can be hectic. Race to the airport. Check-in for your flight. Get through security. Wait at the gate. No wonder people leave stuff behind. On Saturday, Oct. 22, you’ll get the chance to purchase those forgotten items — or possibly even buy back something you abandoned — as part of the annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport.
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
