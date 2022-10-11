New Mexico retailers now using private database to track retail criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ever-evolving scene of criminal intelligence has now moved into the world of retail crime. In an August news conference, some of New Mexico’s top officials announced a new partnership, allowing some of the state’s largest retailers to easily share crime data with police through a new system.

Run by a company called Auror, the private database keeps photos, videos, and other associated information about cases of retail crime. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is inviting its member retailers to use the database for free over the next several years. New Mexico’s various law enforcement agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office, will also be able to access the database for criminal case prosecution.

So how does it work? And what does it mean for customers? This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart has a candid conversation with Attorney General Hector Balderas about the latest initiative.

Who has access to information about suspected criminals? How is the data being used? What other issues need to be addressed in the realm of organized retail crime? Is it really more profitable to steal from a Home Depot, Lowe’s, or small business owner rather than selling drugs, guns, or running stolen cars in New Mexico, as the AG suggests?

During this week’s conversation, we mentioned a few links to other news stories and resources. Here’s a link to KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret’s original story about the AG’s retail crime operation . Here’s a link for more information on how businesses can sign up to take part in the new database.

Story continues below:

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.