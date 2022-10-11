ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

New Mexico retailers now using private database to track retail criminals

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSHL3_0iUK1SWn00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ever-evolving scene of criminal intelligence has now moved into the world of retail crime. In an August news conference, some of New Mexico’s top officials announced a new partnership, allowing some of the state’s largest retailers to easily share crime data with police through a new system.

Run by a company called Auror, the private database keeps photos, videos, and other associated information about cases of retail crime. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is inviting its member retailers to use the database for free over the next several years. New Mexico’s various law enforcement agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office, will also be able to access the database for criminal case prosecution.

Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase

So how does it work? And what does it mean for customers? This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart has a candid conversation with Attorney General Hector Balderas about the latest initiative.

Who has access to information about suspected criminals? How is the data being used? What other issues need to be addressed in the realm of organized retail crime? Is it really more profitable to steal from a Home Depot, Lowe’s, or small business owner rather than selling drugs, guns, or running stolen cars in New Mexico, as the AG suggests?

During this week’s conversation, we mentioned a few links to other news stories and resources. Here’s a link to KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret’s original story about the AG’s retail crime operation . Here’s a link for more information on how businesses can sign up to take part in the new database.

Story continues below:

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department subject of latest cyber attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department manages more than 500,000 individuals and businesses across the state. Right now the department is working with a cyber security company after noticing suspicious activity on its technology systems last Friday. On Tuesday, some licensees with the RLD received a letter from the department’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Competent for trial, Tougher charges, Weekend rain, APS solar project, Prestigious award

Friday’s Top Stories Suspect who led New Mexico State Police on dangerous chase is on the run Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub Family of Taos shooting victims speak out, ask for justice State Auditor: Santa Fe’s finances still in disarray Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion New Mexico […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Wednesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week […]
IDAHO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Fbi#Google Podcasts#Auror#Krqe News#New Mexico News Podcast#A Home Depot#Ag
KRQE News 13

Is the “bad for New Mexico” trend actually bad for New Mexico politics?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election season in New Mexico, and if you’ve been on social media, you might have noticed a trend. Attacking everyone from both Republican and Democratic candidates in the governor’s race, to candidates vying for congressional seats, is a meme that claims candidates are “bad for New Mexico.” In this case, the […]
POLITICS
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
KRQE News 13

PNM employee wins economic development award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico. Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
pinonpost.com

Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion

On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy