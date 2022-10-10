ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texashsfootball.com

Week 7 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week

Rockdale might win the award for the craziest ending of the weekend with its fourth quarter heroics against Troy. Troy took a 27-20 lead off a two-yard touchdown run by Kadyn Martinez with just 3:17 to go in the contest. Unfazed, Tiger return man Deandre Stephens took the ensuing kickoff...
ROCKDALE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech softball adds Texas A&M transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball making an addition to the roster through the transfer portal late Wednesday night. Former Texas A&M standout Makinzy Herzog announced on social media she would continue her playing career with the Red Raiders. “See you soon Big 12,” Herzog said in a social media post with photos of her […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
BRYAN, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee

Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
NORMANGEE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX

