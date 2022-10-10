Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Week 7 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week
Rockdale might win the award for the craziest ending of the weekend with its fourth quarter heroics against Troy. Troy took a 27-20 lead off a two-yard touchdown run by Kadyn Martinez with just 3:17 to go in the contest. Unfazed, Tiger return man Deandre Stephens took the ensuing kickoff...
Bomb Threat Received For Prominent College Football Stadium This Thursday
A terrifying situation is unfolding at Texas A&M this Thursday afternoon. Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team, has received a bomb threat and evacuations are underway. Texas A&M is also requesting all avoid the area until the situation gets taken care of. ...
Texas Tech softball adds Texas A&M transfer
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball making an addition to the roster through the transfer portal late Wednesday night. Former Texas A&M standout Makinzy Herzog announced on social media she would continue her playing career with the Red Raiders. “See you soon Big 12,” Herzog said in a social media post with photos of her […]
Which Texas A&M true freshmen have burned their redshirts; Who will likely use them?
Texas A&M is now at the midway point of the 2022 regular season. The Aggies have six games in the books and likely have seven more remaining. A&M signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time for 2022 and, not surprisingly, a ton of those elite prospects have already seen a lot of action as true freshmen.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
fox44news.com
Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library. Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the...
KWTX
‘It’s the next Khan Academy’: Two high school seniors create a powerful, free study resource for medical students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas high school students are working to create a medical database that’s free to anyone. The pair became inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic and have spent ample time bringing their medical vision to life. Jahongir Karim, a Lake Belton High School student, and...
19-Year-Old Juliana Garcia Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
The troopers reported a motor vehicle accident in Navasota on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 105 east of Navasota in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
KBTX.com
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
kwhi.com
CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
