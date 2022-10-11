Collision between 2 stolen cars leaves 16-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly crash in the Desire Area. According to police, the crash killed a teenager.

The NOPD reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on Benefit St. while a Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Oliver White. The two vehicles collided causing the Ford to go off the roadway, flip, and hit the porches of two houses. The Driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle.

The NOPD says that the driver of the Ford was a 16-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Officials have not released the identity of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death with an autopsy.

Officials say the driver of the Hyundai was seen fleeing from the scene on foot. Investigators from the NOPD say that both of the vehicles involved were stolen. There is no word on if anyone was injured inside the home at the time of the crash.

