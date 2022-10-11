Read full article on original website
Indonesia bans cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it investigates acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year. Food and drug regulator BPOM...
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
India’s main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
BALLARI,India (Reuters) – India’s main opposition Congress party held a huge public rally in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday, accusing the government of not doing enough to contain inflation and create promised jobs for young people. Tens of thousands of people came to the public...
EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Soccer-UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant
(Reuters) – UEFA have opened an investigation into “potential inappropriate behaviour” by Republic of Ireland players for singing a song referencing the IRA after qualifying for their first women’s World Cup, the governing body said on Thursday. A video posted on social media after Ireland’s 1-0...
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) – Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is...
Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador
(Reuters) – Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the...
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to grab pole position in Australia
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix as Francesco Bagnaia remained in the hunt to leapfrog world championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Phillip Island. Spaniard Martin topped the timesheets with a scorching...
