Joyce Sims, R&B singer-songwriter, dies aged 63
Tributes have been paid to the R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims, who has died at the age of 63. Sims shot to fame in the late 1980s when her single Come Into My Life reached the top 10 in the US and the UK. Her first hit, All and All, made...
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BoE’s Bailey says he and Hunt had “meeting of minds” on public finances
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he and Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt had agreed on the need to repair the country’s public finances after the tax cut plans announced by Hunt’s predecessor triggered bond market turmoil. “I can tell you...
ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
(Reuters) – British online fashion retailer ASOS on Saturday said it was seeking an amendment to the terms of its borrowing agreements. “ASOS is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024,” the company said in a statement.
Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
