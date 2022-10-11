ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August

(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms

(Reuters) – British online fashion retailer ASOS on Saturday said it was seeking an amendment to the terms of its borrowing agreements. “ASOS is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024,” the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Electric Blankets#Economy#Britons#Candles#Uk#British#Brc Kpmg#The Bank Of England#Barclaycard#Post Brexit#Boe
104.1 WIKY

Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy