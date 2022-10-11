Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Bullard: September inflation warrants “frontloading,” but may not need higher overall rates
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A “hotter-than-expected” September inflation report doesn’t necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday, though it does warrant continued “frontloading” through larger three-quarter-percentage point steps.
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan CEO warns higher inflation could push U.S. rates above 4.5%
NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he told attendees at the Institute of International...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
104.1 WIKY
China central bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s central bank will step up implementation of prudent monetary policy and provide stronger support for the real economy, its governor, Yi Gang, said, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday. Yi made the remarks ahead of an all-important Communist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
104.1 WIKY
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
104.1 WIKY
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
104.1 WIKY
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Xi bangs the drums
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. After a wild day on world markets on Thursday – the long-awaited turnaround or yet another bear market rally? – the focus in Asia turns to China. Beijing releases a raft of key...
104.1 WIKY
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen says CPI data shows more work needed to control inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that “we have more work to do” to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. “As...
104.1 WIKY
Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 13, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before. Three cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
104.1 WIKY
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
104.1 WIKY
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
104.1 WIKY
EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY
Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
104.1 WIKY
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
104.1 WIKY
Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
Comments / 0