Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans...
104.1 WIKY
World Bank says Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said on Saturday. Arup Banerji, World Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau – sources
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
At least 11 killed in attack at Russian military training ground – RIA
(Reuters) – At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish parliament passes media law setting jail terms for ‘disinformation’
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading “disinformation”, despite deep concerns over free speech. Lawmakers from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) and its...
104.1 WIKY
Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve...
104.1 WIKY
African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s Giorgetti says he will be economy minister if asked by party
ROME (Reuters) – Giancarlo Giorgetti, a former industry minister and the deputy leader of the right-wing League party, said on Thursday he will be economy minister in Italy’s nascent government if League leader Matteo Salvini asks him to be. A rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of...
104.1 WIKY
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
104.1 WIKY
Iraqi outgoing PM appoints new acting finance minister -state news agency
CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraqi outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Hayam Nemat as acting finance minister after accepting Ihsan Abdul Jabbar’s resignation, the state news agency said on Saturday. It added Nemat will fill the position until a new government is formed. Iraq’s parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish...
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy: Ukraine troops hold key town, Russia firing more missiles
(Reuters) – Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
France expresses ‘deep concern’ over detained dual-nationals in Nicaragua
PARIS (Reuters) – French officials expressed “deep concern” on Thursday over the detention in Nicaragua of two women with joint French-Nicaraguan citizenship, on allegations of conspiracy and spreading fake news. The two women, Jeannine Horvilleur and Ana Alvarez Horvilleur, are the wife and daughter respectively of Nicaraguan...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. to send munitions, Humvees to Ukraine in $725 million aid package -officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include munitions and vehicles but not significant new capabilities or counter-air defenses, two U.S. officials briefed on the $725 million package told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)
104.1 WIKY
Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to ‘positive end’
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country’s acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to “a positive end.”. Aoun said the deal represented an “historic achievement” in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed...
104.1 WIKY
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Bolsonaro trails former President Lula ahead of runoff vote-poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still lagging behind rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the runoff vote set for the end of the month, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. Former President Lula currently has 49% voter support, up 1...
104.1 WIKY
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
104.1 WIKY
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
Comments / 0