104.1 WIKY

Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August

(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa’s budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots’ demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday’s announcement by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track

BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3. “This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine

(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector

(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
SAVANNAH, GA
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Shanghai reports 47 asymptomatic, 2 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shanghai reported 47 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 13, up from 44 a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, down from three the previous day, the city government said on Friday. Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Twenty killed in Colombian road accident, police says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – At least 20 people have been killed and 14 more were injured in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan, police said on Saturday. Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday. (Reporting...
ACCIDENTS
104.1 WIKY

Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
