SANTIAGO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3. “This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO