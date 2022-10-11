Read full article on original website
United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc is nearing an order for more than 100 widebody jets as it studies offers for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s A350, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment,...
Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa’s budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots’ demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday’s announcement by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3. “This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
EDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work
PARIS (Reuters) – Strike action over wage demands was hitting a third of EDF’s 18 French nuclear plants as of Friday night, a spokesperson for the utility said, further delaying the maintenance of its reactors. “Six sites (were) affected by strikes as of last night,” the spokesperson said...
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
Norway police arrest Russian for flying drone amid heightened security
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway police arrested a Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe and charged him with flying a drone, they said on Saturday, marking the second such arrest in one week. Police seized a large amount of photographic gear, including a drone and...
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
ALGERIA (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Shanghai reports 47 asymptomatic, 2 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shanghai reported 47 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 13, up from 44 a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, down from three the previous day, the city government said on Friday. Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with...
Twenty killed in Colombian road accident, police says
BOGOTA (Reuters) – At least 20 people have been killed and 14 more were injured in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan, police said on Saturday. Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday. (Reporting...
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
