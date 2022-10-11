Read full article on original website
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
(Reuters) – Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday raised its 2022 outlook after better-than-expected third-quarter results driven by its location technology business. The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast full-year revenue in a range of 505 million...
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
Real Madrid renews Emirates Airline sponsorship deal until 2026
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Friday it renewed a sponsorship agreement with Emirates until 2026. Emirates’ logo has been the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)
Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa’s budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots’ demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday’s announcement by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.
EDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work
PARIS (Reuters) – Strike action over wage demands was hitting a third of EDF’s 18 French nuclear plants as of Friday night, a spokesperson for the utility said, further delaying the maintenance of its reactors. “Six sites (were) affected by strikes as of last night,” the spokesperson said...
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
ALGERIA (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
Analysis-Targeted energy support in EU is easier said than done – officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – European Union governments have pledged “targeted and temporary” support against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver. Speaking on the sidelines of...
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
Meta’s top product design executive announces departure
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms’ top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company. Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products...
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
