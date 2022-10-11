ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Newsweek

Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense

Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Newsweek

Russia's Flank Exposed as Ukraine Advances at 'Understrength' Defense: U.K.

Russia's troops are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday. In an intelligence update shared on Twitter, the ministry said: "After retreating around 20km (12.5 miles) in the north of the Kherson sector in early October, Russian forces are likely attempting to consolidate a new front line west from the village of Mylove."
CBS News

With munitions "running out," Russia hurls Iranian drones and anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine's cities

Russia launched new attacks around Ukraine's capital and other regions overnight, including sending Iranian-made kamikaze drones packed with explosives hurtling into towns around Kyiv. The drone attack set off air raid sirens and sent people running for shelters yet again in the capital, in a fourth day of reprisals by Moscow for a bombing that damaged a bridge providing the only land link between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Business Insider

Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat

Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

LYMAN, Ukraine — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman. It was part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Newsweek

Ukraine Forces Say Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Iranian 'Suicide Drone'

Ukraine's armed forces have shared a video it says shows the smoldering remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Iran had supplied Russia. On its Facebook page, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces posted a 37-second clip of the smoking ruins of an object on the ground it said had been shot down on Saturday morning in the Mykolaiv region.
