Crash and traffic back up on I-90 has cleared
Video above is from about 7:30 a.m.
(WJW) – An accident that slowed traffic along I-90 westbound has been cleaned-up.
The crash was near the East 185 exit.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported around 7:30 a.m. that the left berm and 2 middle lanes were blocked.
Video from SKYFOX showed a semi, car, and van all blocking the center two lanes.
There was also a car off the roadway on the right side of the highway and debris in the right lane.
Traffic was getting by slowly in only the right berm/lane.
The accident has since cleared and traffic is once again moving.

