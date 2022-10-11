Crash and traffic back up on I-90 has cleared

Video above is from about 7:30 a.m.

(WJW) – An accident that slowed traffic along I-90 westbound has been cleaned-up.

The crash was near the East 185 exit.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported around 7:30 a.m. that the left berm and 2 middle lanes were blocked.

Video from SKYFOX showed a semi, car, and van all blocking the center two lanes.

There was also a car off the roadway on the right side of the highway and debris in the right lane.

Traffic was getting by slowly in only the right berm/lane.

The accident has since cleared and traffic is once again moving.

