Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
World Bank says Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said on Saturday. Arup Banerji, World Bank...
U.S. to send munitions, Humvees to Ukraine in $725 million aid package -officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include munitions and vehicles but not significant new capabilities or counter-air defenses, two U.S. officials briefed on the $725 million package told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)
At least 11 killed in attack at Russian military training ground – RIA
(Reuters) – At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two...
Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau – sources
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves...
Biden uses controversial Trump policy to deal with influx of Venezuelan migrants at the border even as his Justice Department fights against the policy in court: report
The US plans to allow roughly 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who have sponsorships into the US while sending the rest back to Mexico.
Georgieva says confident that IMF will ‘back up’ Egypt, Tunisia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be “backing them up.”. Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of...
Brazil seeks international support for IDB presidency, says Guedes
(Reuters) – Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government is seeking international support for the country’s nominee to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), expected to be presented in the coming days, but whose name he did not reveal. The election for Latin America’s largest development bank...
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
Analysis-Targeted energy support in EU is easier said than done – officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – European Union governments have pledged “targeted and temporary” support against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver. Speaking on the sidelines of...
Musk: will keep funding Ukraine, even though Starlink is losing money
(Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so. Musk tweeted: “the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money...
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to ‘positive end’
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country’s acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to “a positive end.”. Aoun said the deal represented an “historic achievement” in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed...
Biden signals new effort to lower gasoline prices next week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
New York’s James seeks monitor to oversee Trump’s company before trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged a court to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s family company before a civil fraud case against the former U.S. president, three of his adult children and the family’s real estate firm goes to trial.
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
Norway police arrest Russian for flying drone amid heightened security
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway police arrested a Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe and charged him with flying a drone, they said on Saturday, marking the second such arrest in one week. Police seized a large amount of photographic gear, including a drone and...
