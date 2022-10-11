ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World Bank says Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said on Saturday. Arup Banerji, World Bank...
BUSINESS
U.S. to send munitions, Humvees to Ukraine in $725 million aid package -officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include munitions and vehicles but not significant new capabilities or counter-air defenses, two U.S. officials briefed on the $725 million package told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)
MILITARY
Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau – sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves...
EUROPE
Georgieva says confident that IMF will ‘back up’ Egypt, Tunisia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be “backing them up.”. Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of...
WORLD
Brazil seeks international support for IDB presidency, says Guedes

(Reuters) – Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government is seeking international support for the country’s nominee to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), expected to be presented in the coming days, but whose name he did not reveal. The election for Latin America’s largest development bank...
AMERICAS
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
POLITICS
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
POLITICS
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team

WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
WORLD
Biden signals new effort to lower gasoline prices next week

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
POTUS
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
CHINA
New York’s James seeks monitor to oversee Trump’s company before trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged a court to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s family company before a civil fraud case against the former U.S. president, three of his adult children and the family’s real estate firm goes to trial.
POTUS
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

