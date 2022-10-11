ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Fire Danger And What Oklahomans Can Do To Stay Safe

 3 days ago
The state forestry service has 27 counties under a burn ban.

The ban includes Oklahoma, Logan, Canadian and Pottawatomie counties.

This week is also fire prevention week across the country, and Oklahoma Firefighters are advising families on what they can do to stay safe.

Firefighters said to check to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly, to clean your fireplaces and chimneys, keep flammable objects away from heating units and never leave burning candles or items on your stove.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

