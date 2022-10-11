Read full article on original website
After missing last week's game against Mississippi State due to injury, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson delivered arguably the best performance of his career during the Razorbacks' 52-35 win at BYU. Jefferson has always been known for his dynamic ability in the run game, but it was his efficiency as a passer that stole the show in Saturday's game.
Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) got back above .500, snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first road win of the season with a 52-35 victory over BYU in what was a Saturday shootout from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo (Utah). After falling behind 21-14 in the second quarter,...
Arkansas snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first road victory of the season with a 52-35 win over BYU Saturday from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo (Utah). With the win, the Hogs hit the bye week 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play. The game quickly turned...
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
