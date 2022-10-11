Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This New York City apartment went up $1,100 a month in rent in one year
In 2020, Thelma Rose Annan moved into her Manhattan apartment paying $1,882 per month in rent. By 2021, it was $2,400 per month. This year, it rose by another $1,100, bringing her monthly rent to a whopping $3,500. “This jump increase is too much and I simply cannot afford it,”...
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
A $150 million beach house is still seeking a buyer for what would be the biggest sale in Hamptons history — see inside
La Dune, a 4.2-acre compound in Southampton, is currently on sale for $150 million. If it sells, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the Hamptons. The property includes two residences situated near the beach, with a total of 19 rooms and 18 bathrooms. A sprawling beach...
Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million
A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
A New Yorker Showed The Smallest Apartment For Rent & TikTok Is Trying To Make It Make Sense
New York apartments for rent are a dime a dozen, but to find an affordable monthly price point with a nice livable space is like searching for a needle in a haystack. So much so, many residents have been moving to Florida. One realtor in the city recorded on TikTok...
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About
New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veranda.com
This Is the Richest City in the World, According to a New Report
Some cities just emanate glitz and glamor (think: the gold souks in Dubai, the skyrise buildings in Hong Kong, or even the huge mansions in Silicon Valley). These are all signs that a city is incredibly wealthy, but according to a recent report by global residence and citizen firm Henley & Partners, the wealthiest city is actually right here in the U.S.
Eater
The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan
Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York
Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
Check Out This Unique $2.3 Million NYC Penthouse Barbara Corcoran Lived In While Building Her Empire
The best thing about it is the enormous wraparound porch — and maybe the fact that Barbara Corcoran once lived there. The Shark Tank star, who's appearing on the show for the 14th straight season, sold her one-bedroom duplex to a Manhattan couple in 1996 — who claim that Corcoran told them it was the "worst real estate deal I ever did."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in The Bronx, NYC
Sure, they're home to the legendary New York Yankees. But one thing that comes to mind when you talk about the Bronx is "culture." This Borough in New York City is oozing with it, as you'll see various expressions and art forms in the different neighborhoods. Hip-hop, street art, and...
papermag.com
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant
When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
Comments / 0