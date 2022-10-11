ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside

A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million

This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million

Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
REAL ESTATE
whowhatwear

I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About

New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

This Is the Richest City in the World, According to a New Report

Some cities just emanate glitz and glamor (think: the gold souks in Dubai, the skyrise buildings in Hong Kong, or even the huge mansions in Silicon Valley). These are all signs that a city is incredibly wealthy, but according to a recent report by global residence and citizen firm Henley & Partners, the wealthiest city is actually right here in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York

Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in The Bronx, NYC

Sure, they're home to the legendary New York Yankees. But one thing that comes to mind when you talk about the Bronx is "culture." This Borough in New York City is oozing with it, as you'll see various expressions and art forms in the different neighborhoods. Hip-hop, street art, and...
BRONX, NY
papermag.com

Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant

When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

