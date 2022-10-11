ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Amazon Prime Day#Cuisinart#Vitamix#Electronics Deals
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
E! News

E! News

217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy