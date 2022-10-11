WJ Aldermen approve board reappointments

WEST JEFFERSON — At the Oct. 3 meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, the board unanimously approved reappointments to the planning board as well as a new appointment to the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority and reappointments of the West Jefferson Fire Chief and assistant fire chief.

Rick Price and Rusty Barr were reappointed to the planning board and Phil Absher was nominated and approved for a seat on the planning board replacing a seat vacated by Joey Campbell. Mark Beck, the owner of the West Jefferson Hotel that is currently undergoing construction in downtown West Jefferson, was nominated and approved for a seat on the West Jefferson TDA. Beck is replacing Joseph Kesserling on the TDA board.

Eric Miller was reappointed as West Jefferson Fire Chief and Jody Walters was reappointed as assistant fire chief.

In other business, the aldermen unanimously approved the rescheduling of Stomp & Brew to Saturday, Nov. 5 with VIP entry at 11 a.m. and general admission at noon. The event was postponed on Oct. 1 due to the potential storm impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The board also approved the rezoning of a parcel of land at the former Jefferson Station building that will be home to Jimmy and Jeans, an entertainment venue for youth and adults in downtown West Jefferson. The land was rezoned from Conditional District to Community Shopping.

The next West Jefferson Aldermen meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 7.