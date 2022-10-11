ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Nasal version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine fails in U.K. trial

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f81hg_0iUJzb4000

A student receives a FluMist influenza vaccine at Lincoln Elementary in Anaheim, Calif., October 2015.

Jeff Gritchen—Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty Images

The nasal version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has failed in an early-stage trial, setting back the hopes of the needle-free alternative often hailed as the next generation of vaccines.

Oxford University said on Tuesday the nasal formulation of the vaccine only elicited an antibody response in “a minority of participants” in a U.K. trial and the immune response was weaker than that of its standard vaccine.

“The nasal spray did not perform as well in this study as we had hoped,” Sandy Douglas, the chief investigator on the trial at Oxford’s Jenner Institute, said in a statement.

The underwhelming results in the U.K. trial published by Elsevier have led the scientists to abandon plans to develop the spray in its current form, and instead pivot to different vaccine formulations and other delivery devices such as nebulizers, which turns liquid medications into a breathable, fine mist.

Popular spray option

A nasal spray, which would prime immune cells in the nose and mouth where the SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the body, has been rising in popularity as it promises to quickly stop the virus in its tracks before it spreads to the rest of the body. While injected vaccines offer significant effectiveness against the more severe consequences of COVID, they only offer limited protection against contagion and do little to curb the spread of the virus.

Douglas notes the weaker result of the spray vaccine may have been the result of the majority of the spray being swallowed and destroyed in the stomach, which could have been avoided with more targeted delivery to the lungs.

“Delivery of vaccines to the nose and lungs remains a promising approach, but this study suggests there are likely to be challenges in making nasal sprays a reliable option,” Douglas concluded.

Nasal vs intramuscular

Other nasal spray vaccines have gained traction around the world because of their effectiveness at curbing contagion and their ease of transportation when compared to traditional intramuscular injection vaccine.

On Sept. 5, China’s government approved CanSino’s oral inhalation COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, green lighting the rollout of the vaccine as a booster option in the country. CanSino uses a nebulizer to administer the vaccine.

India also recently approved an intranasal vaccine made by Bharat Biotech—making it the first country to approve a COVID-19 nasal spray outside of Russia and Iran.

Douglas said that while a similar nasal spray was used for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, the Oxford study “was quite different from recent data from China, which has suggested good results can be achieved by delivery of a similar vaccine deep into the lungs with a more complex nebulizer device.”

Douglas says a further challenge in the study is that researchers don’t fully understand the relationship between the strength of the vaccine and the types of immune responses it will elicit in the airways. Oxford said that it might consider developing formulations explicitly made for nasal use, using higher concentrations or elements that help the spray stick to the upper airways.

U.S. lagging

While the rest of the world moves ahead on nasal spray technology, the U.S. lags in researching this potentially transformative vaccine delivery method.

Fortune previously reached out to vaccine makers Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax about their plans to pursue nasal spray or oral inhalation COVID-19 vaccines. A Pfizer spokesperson told Fortune the company was “not currently” working on a nasal spray or inhaled vaccine, but said the firm believed it would take “multiple vaccines and treatments to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.” The other firms did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, has been pushing the U.S. government to adopt an ‘Operation Nasal Vaccine’ to fund the development of nasal vaccines, similar to how Operation Warp Speed helped fund the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve waited and waited and waited,” Topol previously told Fortune. “It’s just unacceptable.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Douglas
Person
Eric Topol
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Uk#Nasal#Flumist#Lincoln Elementary#Oxford University#Jenner Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

225K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy