Music

Keats, Elliot and hearing the music of October

By Jonathan Tobias
 3 days ago

April is officially “Poetry Month.” But for my part, I think it ought to be October.

I think April is Poetry Month mainly because poets — many of whom are old guys like me — really like to identify with cold arthritic tree limbs turning green again. T.S. Eliot, who I think was born old, poked not a little fun at this identification with his opening lines in “The Wasteland”:

“April is the cruelest month, breeding,

Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing

Memory and desire, stirring

Dull roots with spring rain.”

But October is a time of remembrance and fullness. And poetry, after all, is all about remembrance and the fullness of meaning. The blueness of the sky is paler now than the azure summer: every cloud is a sign. Every leaf is a photograph in an album of memory. The boughs of oaks and maples, loblolly and longleaf pines, whisper echoes of far-off waterfalls and ocean shores.

The October time of life is taken up by the poetic business of setting memory to rights.

After that longish introduction, here is the poet laureate of October, the 23-year-old John Keats in 1819:

“Where are the songs of spring? Ay, Where are they?

Think not of them, thou hast thy music too,—

While barred clouds bloom the soft-dying day,

And touch the stubble-plains with rosy hue …”

These are a few lines from the third stanza of his “Ode to Autumn.” In the poem, Summer has accomplished her hard work of “conspiring with the sun” and “bending the cottage-trees” with fruit, of “filling fruit with ripeness to the core” and “swelling the gourd,” of “o’erbrimming” the hives with sweet honey.

Now it’s autumn and time for storing up the golden things. Now it’s time for thanksgiving and festivals. Now it’s the “soft-dying day.”

The color of October, Keats suggests, touches “the

