ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Scattered Rain And Storms Bring Cooler Weather This Week

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago

Scattered showers and storms through midday today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lq4cG_0iUJzExP00

Then, we dry it out this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s, but it will be breezy today! Look for a gusty southwest wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKFCJ_0iUJzExP00

Tonight a strong cold front arrives in the northwest, which will bring a strong north wind. Gusts could be up to 45 mph. The front arrives in in OKC around 7 a.m., and there will be a chance for thunderstorms in the northeast tonight and tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xswS_0iUJzExP00

Winds will slowly back off tomorrow with highs in the 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgy5K_0iUJzExP00

Thursday will be beautiful! Look for sunny skies, light winds, and low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAcOI_0iUJzExP00

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35

The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
MOORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#Thunderstorms
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy