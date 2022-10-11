ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Aligned Data Centers brings 2 million SF campuses to Phoenix

Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its continued investment and expansion in the Phoenix market with two new land acquisitions. Totaling over 400 MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s future mega campuses will provide customers with essential capacity and scalability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing data center markets.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 3 for data center leasing and new supply

The Phoenix data center market ranked third in the U.S. for leasing activity in the first half of 2022, fueled by demand from hyperscalers preparing for future expansion, according to a new report from CBRE. The market recorded 46.3 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in H1 2022, already surpassing the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Rent growth cools to the slowest annual pace in 16 months

September data confirms a fall cooldown has come to the rental market, as national rent growth dropped to its lowest annual pace (+7.8%) since June 2021, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Rental Report released today. In another sign of more typical seasonal moderation than last year, the U.S. median rental price posted its second month-over-month decline in eight months in September, further slipping from its July peak.
HOUSE RENT
azbigmedia.com

30 projects to watch from NAIOP Arizona members

From a $125 million civic center that will anchor a rapidly expanding city to a $150 million office project that some of the most spectacular views of the Valley, commercial real estate showed no signs of slowing down as we emerged from the pandemic. NAIOP Arizona members have been busier than ever, delivering an abundance of innovative, high-tech, high-style product to the market — with many more on the horizon. The following pages showcase some of the amazing projects, small and large, that NAIOP members are producing throughout Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards

Honoring the organizations and individuals that fuel Arizona’s high-performance and fast-growing technology, science and education landscape, the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority have announced individual winners and company award finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). The company award winners will be announced at the annual event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is the Best City in the U.S. for Golfers, Report

Every golfer has their favorite local venue. Whether they go there to play 18 holes, practice their short game, or watch the world’s best, these places can be like a second home to the avid golfer. But some cities score better for golfers than others. In the effort to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Single-family rental community Cyrene at South Mountain sells for $35.44M

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $35.44 million (±$492,222/per unit) sale of Cyrene at South Mountain, at 6250 S. 15th Way, Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Curve Development. The buyer was Carlyle from Los Angeles. The newly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’

North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
PHOENIX, AZ

