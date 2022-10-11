From a $125 million civic center that will anchor a rapidly expanding city to a $150 million office project that some of the most spectacular views of the Valley, commercial real estate showed no signs of slowing down as we emerged from the pandemic. NAIOP Arizona members have been busier than ever, delivering an abundance of innovative, high-tech, high-style product to the market — with many more on the horizon. The following pages showcase some of the amazing projects, small and large, that NAIOP members are producing throughout Arizona.

