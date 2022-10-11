Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Legendary Actor Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote' Star, Dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at...
NBC Bay Area
COZI TV to Air ‘Murder, She Wrote' Marathon in Tribute to Angela Lansbury
To celebrate the legendary career of the late Angela Lansbury, COZI TV will air a four-day "Murder, She Wrote" marathon beginning Wednesday. How to Watch COZI TV's 'Murder, She Wrote' Marathon. Starting Wednesday and ending Saturday from 6 a.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET each day, Cozi TV's Angela Lansbury...
NBC Bay Area
‘Hadestown' Star Under Fire for Publicly Shaming Audience Member — Twice
A Broadway musical is at the center of a controversy after an audience member was shamed in the middle of the show, called out by an actor for using what she thought was a cellphone to record the show. The only problem? She wasn't recording the show, and it wasn't...
Warner Bros. Drops Official Trailer For ‘House Party’ Reboot: Watch
Warner Bros. Pictures has issued the first trailer for the House Party reboot. Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the updated version features some big cameos and a brand-new storyline. In the teaser, Latimore and Cole play Kevin and Damon, two young men who work as house cleaners. As Kevin is confronted with the need for a large amount of money for his daughter’s education, Damon wrestles with his success as a party promoter. More from VIBE.comBronny James Joins Nike With New NIL DealNike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due...
