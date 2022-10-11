ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NBC Bay Area

COZI TV to Air ‘Murder, She Wrote' Marathon in Tribute to Angela Lansbury

To celebrate the legendary career of the late Angela Lansbury, COZI TV will air a four-day "Murder, She Wrote" marathon beginning Wednesday. How to Watch COZI TV's 'Murder, She Wrote' Marathon. Starting Wednesday and ending Saturday from 6 a.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET each day, Cozi TV's Angela Lansbury...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Warner Bros. Drops Official Trailer For ‘House Party’ Reboot: Watch

Warner Bros. Pictures has issued the first trailer for the House Party reboot. Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the updated version features some big cameos and a brand-new storyline. In the teaser, Latimore and Cole play Kevin and Damon, two young men who work as house cleaners. As Kevin is confronted with the need for a large amount of money for his daughter’s education, Damon wrestles with his success as a party promoter. More from VIBE.comBronny James Joins Nike With New NIL DealNike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due...
MOVIES

