Jordan Spieth was just brutally reminded about his 2016 Masters nightmare
We have seen many downs during the career of PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth, but his collapse at the 2016 Masters stands alone. Spieth was in all likelihood dreaming of slipping on the green jacket at Augusta National after a wonderful start that Sunday. On the front nine, Spieth made...
Max Homa comes up with NEW NAME for LIV Golf after Phil Mickelson comments
Max Homa may be fully committed to the PGA Tour but he has taken to Twitter to reveal his admiration at all the interviews coming out of LIV Golf. So much so after listening to Phil Mickelson's rather biizarre comments ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah this week, Homa has come up with a brand new name for the Saudi-bankrolled circuit led by CEO Greg Norman.
Sergio Garcia confirms absence from 2023 Ryder Cup to avoid "hurting" team
LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has effectively ended his illustrious career in the Ryder Cup after admitting he doesn't want to be somewhere he isn't wanted. Speaking to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, Garcia admitted that various DP World Tour players and the DP World Tour itself don't want the Spaniard to be a part of Team Europe.
Robert MacIntyre compares Valderrama to famous major venue at Andalucia Masters
European Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre described Valderrama as "the closest thing we have to Augusta" after another solid start to the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters. MacIntyre, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open, shot 4-under-par in the first round at the...
PGA Tour: How much did each player win at the ZOZO Championship?
Keegan Bradley secured an emotional win on the PGA Tour at the ZOZO Championship on Sunday, ending a drought that almost lasted 1,500 days. The 36-year-old came from one shot behind Rickie Fowler at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan to secure his fifth win on Tour and his first in four years.
LIV Golf Jeddah: Brooks Koepka tees up chance for $4.75m pay day in Saudi Arabia
Brooks Koepka will begin the final round of LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah only one stroke behind the American Peter Uihlein. Uihlein, who is one of three players remaining in the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, carded a second round of 7-under 63 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia to sit atop the leader board after two rounds on 12-under par.
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York
England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
Keegan Bradley tops Rickie Fowler to win ZOZO Championship, first win in 4 years
Everyone was waiting for a certain player to end their win drought on the PGA Tour on Sunday, which eventually happened. But it was Keegan Bradley instead of Rickie Fowler with a smile on his face at the ZOZO Championship. Bradley, 36, ended a stretch of 1,498 days and four...
Pro hits second shot 37 yards BACKWARDS, saves par, then gives it large!
We've seen some remarkable things on the DP World Tour over the last few weeks, but this from Spain's Angel Hidalgo during the third round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters was quite simply something else. Real Club Valderrama is a notoriously difficult place to navigate but it...
Min Woo Lee goes 66-67 to share Andalucía Masters lead on DP World Tour
Min Woo Lee shares a three-way tie for the lead after the second round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters on the DP World Tour. The Australian, 24, carded a second round of 4-under 67 at Real Club Valderrama to add to his opening 66 in Spain to reach 9-under par through 36 holes.
Phil Mickelson reacts to utterly hilarious henna tattoo of his own logo
Phil Mickelson rocked up at LIV Golf Jeddah where he was awkwardly asked to clarify his comments about his bosses being "scary motherf******". As you would expect, Lefty battered away the question fairly swiftly, claiming that he never did an interview with the author who published his comments that led to his brief exile from the golf world.
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
PGA Tour: Rickie Fowler tees up chance to end 40-month winless run in Japan
Rickie Fowler admitted he's looking forward to the challenge of teeing it up in the final group in a PGA Tour event at the ZOZO Championship as he attempts to end a 40-month winless run. Fowler, 33, is a five time PGA Tour winner but his struggles have been well...
Opinion: An observation during LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational... #livbroadcast
As we are told and as we are all aware, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is here to stay. They have recruited well and the expansion of its schedule is far from done. The new tour has heavily invested in recruiting the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith as well as a large group of European stalwarts.
"Narcissistic" Phil Mickelson accused of "pure gaslighting" at LIV Golf Jeddah
Phil Mickelson was accused of "pure gaslighting" during his press conference before LIV Golf Jeddah where he came out swinging against the PGA Tour claiming he is now on "the winning side". Mickelson, 52, took centre stage at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Thursday. It was the first...
Tommy Fleetwood meets up with his No.1 fan (and fellow Evertonian) in Japan
Tommy Fleetwood took to social media to show off a picture he took with his No.1 supporter (and fellow Evertonian!) from Japan at this week's ZOZO Championship on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood was sent a letter from budding junior golfer Ryota Kato back in 2019, and so he made sure...
Cameron Smith says LIV criticism "bizarre" as he claims OWGR "conflicted"
Cameron Smith says criticism of LIV Golf is "ironic" as he suggested the governing body that awards world ranking points is "conflicted". Speaking to the Australian Associated Press in Jeddah, where the breakaway tour is playing the penultimate event of their inaugural season, the Australian said "reconciliation" is the way forward but that is being hampered by those that "own golf".
UK Long Drive Championship returns with exciting INDOOR format
The UK Long Drive Championship is back with a key difference in 2022 as it will be held completely indoors in conjunction with Trackman. The event is trying to make golf louder itself, and although it won't feature the prize funds that the LIV Golf Tour offers, there'll be cash prizes for regional winners and those who reach the televised final.
American Golf partners wtih Golfbidder to help players improve their games
American Golf, part of International Leisure Group, has partnered with Golfbidder, the biggest name in pre-owned golf equipment, with the purpose of easing the financial pressures on players looking to improve their game. Offering an elevated customer experience for trade in clubs, American Golf is demonstrating that it is once...
