Pittman asked Briles to open up Arkansas' offense, and it paid off
After not scoring more than 26 points in a game over the past three outings, the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense exploded for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday. During the three-game losing streak, Arkansas' offense struggled to start fast and end games with points....
Arkansas at BYU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs...
Third down improvement, takeaways put Hogs back above .500
Since Sept. 17, when Missouri State nearly escaped Fayetteville with a win, the Razorback defense has struggled in the worst way to get off the field. The FCS Bears exposed what was about to plague Arkansas for the next few weeks — the inabilities to force turnovers and get off the field on third down.
Scoring recap: Arkansas 52, BYU 35
Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.
Jefferson throws 5 touchdowns, Hogs run away with 52-35 win over BYU
Things looked to be much of the same for Arkansas' defense when BYU quarterback Jaren Hall scampered 12 yards for a first down on third-and-12 in the second quarter of a 52-35 road win for the Hogs. After review, Hall's run was called short of the line to gain. On...
HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas at BYU
The Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams. Both squads will be looking to bounce back from a loss, as the Hogs fell to Mississippi State 40-17 last week and the Cougars fell short of Notre Dame, 28-20.
Pregame HQ: Arkansas at BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Cougars get set to take the field at 2:30 p.m. CT inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. BYU headquarters. Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts...
