Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
The secret to better selfies
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We all love a good selfie. Unfortunately, it’s one of the most awkward photography styles because we are limited in how far we can reach. And, of course, it’s tricky to hold it just right and a challenge to actually press the button. Next thing you know, you dropped your phone, and it’s broken.
Raleigh News & Observer
Are Fancy Tights Worth the Hype?
Now that temperatures are cooling, it’s time to add tights back into your wardrobe. I’ve always loved how tights, stockings, and pantyhose help transition skirts and dresses from summer to autumn months. They also address a host of aging issues — covering spider veins, providing compression for varicose veins, smoothing out the tummy area. For those who are still braving heels, they make those more comfortable, too. One thing I don’t love, though, is how easily tights and pantyhose tear, sometimes after just one wear. Given their cost — a good pair of hose can cost as much as $40 bucks! — I want them to last a long time.
This unexpected retailer has the Boston Birkenstock in stock—and it's perfect for winter
HSN has a wintry version of the popular Birkenstock Boston clog in stock right now. Shop the fluffy shoe ahead of the gift-giving season.
30 best Christmas 2022 Advent calendars to buy before they sell out
Christmas 2022 is approaching, and it's time to find ways to celebrate. Shop Advent calendars from Sephora, Harry & David and Williams Sonoma.
Comments / 0