Final day of Syracuse Farmers' Market in what vendors say was a 'so-so' year impacted by gas prices

spectrumlocalnews.com
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
Lots on the line when Syracuse meets NC State Saturday
There’s no place like dome, especially when over 45,000 fans are cheering. And the "loudhouse" is expected to be the loudest it's been since before the pandemic on Saturday afternoon, when the Syracuse Orange takes on the NC State Wolfpack. It's a top-20 showdown, the first one since 1998.
Proctor hosts first evening football game in years
Technology and football may seem like disconnected topics, but they’re not in Utica. A $4 million weapons detection system recently installed in the Utica City School District is making it possible for Proctor High School to host an evening football game on Friday – the first time in years.
Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline
Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
Madison County judge candidate: 'Good people make mistakes'
Bradley Moses, former Madison County assistant district attorney and current candidate for county judge, sat down to discuss an incident at his home this summer. In late July, authorities say they responded to Moses's home in the town of Nelson. There, they say they administered him naloxone, and he was later hospitalized.
