ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Business Insider
30 products you can grab at their lowest price ever before the October Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
CNET
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale
When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ConsumerAffairs
Walmart hosting holiday rollback sale October 10-13
Walmart started the holiday season before September, with the announcement of its top toys list for the 2022 holiday season. Now, the retail giant is hosting a holiday rollback sale, which will be held from October 10-13. The sale is meant to give shoppers an early opportunity to strike on...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
CNET
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
AOL Corp
In an unexpected price drop, Crocs are down to just $23 for Prime Day — save 55%!
Crocs have been a top-selling shoe on Amazon since the beginning of the pandemic. Now these cult faves are flying into shopping carts once again thanks to the fall Prime Day sale, which has slashed prices on Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs by 55%!. And Crocs for more than 50% off...
The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day
The Keurig K-Cup Elite makes a single serving of hot or ice coffee in an instant, and it's 42% off right now.
This unexpected retailer has the Boston Birkenstock in stock—and it's perfect for winter
HSN has a wintry version of the popular Birkenstock Boston clog in stock right now. Shop the fluffy shoe ahead of the gift-giving season.
US’s cheapest store for 10 essential grocery items for your fridge and pantry, from fresh produce to canned goods
AS prices continue to rise, shoppers around the US can count on Aldi for low-cost groceries. With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, the large retailer offers tons of great deals despite rising inflation. Back in 2020, the grocery chain took the top spot for the cheapest grocery store in...
How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy
Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
30 best Christmas 2022 Advent calendars to buy before they sell out
Christmas 2022 is approaching, and it's time to find ways to celebrate. Shop Advent calendars from Sephora, Harry & David and Williams Sonoma.
Yahoo!
You can save up to 95% (seriously!) in today's Adidas sale
ADIDAS: All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. Prime Day deals aren't the only discounts in town with Adidas boasting a seriously discounted slew of products today through Oct. 13. You can save up to 65% off thousands of items and an additional 30% off select items with code EXTRASALE. That's up to 95% off some of the best athletic sneakers, clothing, and accessories on the market.
Bed Bath & Beyond Deals Starting at $4: UGG, KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, Sharper Image, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
