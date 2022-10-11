ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, IA

Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
Possible human remains discovered in Iowa landfill

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Possible human remains were found in eastern Iowa around 10:44 a.m. Saturday. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, employees at the Clinton County Landfill made the discovery. The sheriff's office and Clinton Police Department responded. The remains were turned over the medical examiner's office.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Brent Lee Robinson, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County, failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Robinson is a 21-year-old white male, height 6'3", and weighs 201 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 11, 2022.
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting

One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
Purple lights on I-380 being replaced

A superstar on the University of Iowa basketball team has just signed a major sponsorship deal. One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated:...
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque

A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
Is Dubuque City Water Safe to Drink?

After a small water scare just over a month ago, residents may be asking themselves: Is Dubuque City water safe? The answer is YES! This release from the City of Dubuque (listed below) has a lot of technical info....but the bottom line is this: Dubuque's tap water continues to meet ALL federal and state standards for drinking water safety and customers may continue to drink tap water.
Dry weather continues across the nation

So far in 2022 there really hasn't been much for precipitation, causing much of the nation to fall under moderate to exceptional conditions. Today (10/11) we did manage to pick up a whopping trace of an inch in Cedar Rapids. Other locations Southeast of the Metro area did manage to pick up a little more rain but has remained light in nature.
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
Road closure for Fire Prevention Week open house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department will be holding the Fire Prevention Open House Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 2nd Avenue SE from 7th Street to 8th Street, not including intersections, will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
