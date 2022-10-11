ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city’s first responders.

New Braunfels Police and Fire said on social media the fire began overnight at a business in the 300 block of Solms Road. That’s near I-35 between New Braunfels and San Antonio.

Currently, Solms Road between FM 482 and Wald Road is closed.

Crews arrived on the scene around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and found two large mulch piles burning, with two more piles catching fire since then.

Crews are using front-end loaders and large equipment to help spread out nearby material to cut the flames off from spreading, according to New Braunfels Police and Fire.

No injuries were reported, and no buildings were damaged or threatened. First responders are considering the fire to be under control; they are allowing the blaze to burn itself out.

Mulch fire in New Braunfels near I-35 (New Braunfels Police and Fire photo via Twitter)
Mulch fire in New Braunfels near I-35 (New Braunfels Police and Fire photo via Twitter)
Mulch fire in New Braunfels near I-35 (New Braunfels Police and Fire photo via Twitter)

That could take several hours, New Braunfels Police and Fire said. Crews will be at the fire for the next 24 hours to monitor the situation.

