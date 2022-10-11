When paleontologists unearth a dinosaur, they’re usually digging up bones from its skeleton. In rare cases, though, the animal’s soft tissues, such as skin, are also intact. Scientists had thought these “mummified” fossils could only form if the organism was buried quickly after death or preserved by dry surroundings. But new research suggests another way that a dinosaur mummy could be created.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO