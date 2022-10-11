ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Logan County, OK
Government
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
County
Logan County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Pottawatomie County, OK
Government
News On 6

Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze

Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forestry#Canadian#Oklahoma Firefighters
KSN News

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35

The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
MOORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy