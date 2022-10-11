Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35
The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond
Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard. All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according...
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
Neighbors Help Jones Daycare Employees Keep Kids Safe From Fire
Large flames near a daycare center in Jones caused dozens of toddlers to evacuate before the fire spread. In true Oklahoma fashion, folks nearby jumped in to help. The owner of Nannie's Daycare said there were around 50 kids at the daycare when the fire started, They said the Oklahoma Standard shined through helping them bring the kids to safety.
Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze
Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
‘Great Dane Showcase’ Sets Up Shop In Norman
If you are in the Norman area, you might have noticed an abundance of Great Danes. The Great Dane Showcase is a weeklong drawing in just about 500 Great Danes and even more owners and trainers. They have classes to see which dog ranks the highest in their category, along...
OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police have identified the alleged suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the Plaza Inn. Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue. Officers located the victim, Kentrell Kindred, dead on a second-floor balcony, police...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer
A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
Union Stomps Mustang In Top 5 Matchup
Union High School took care of business in Mustang on Thursday, crushing the Broncos 53-21. Union moves to 7-0 on the season. They face Edmond Santa Fe on October 20. Mustang falls to 5-2 on the year. They will take on Norman on October 20.
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
