9to5Mac
Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta
VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
9to5Mac
5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac
We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
9to5Mac
Apple hit with another fine in Brazil over not selling iPhone with a charger
Back in September, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after deciding that Apple harms consumers by selling the product without the power adapter. Apple has continued selling iPhones in Brazil despite the ban, and a Brazilian court on Tuesday fined Apple – once again – for not including the accessory in the phone’s box.
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more
It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: App Catalogs from MDM vendors bridge the Mac App Store gap
Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
9to5Mac
TP-Link introduces redesigned Deco app with new Parental Controls and detailed statistics
Popular networking products manufacturer TP-Link this week released a major update to the official Deco routers app. The update brings a completely redesigned interface, plus new Parental Controls, detailed network statistics, and more. Deco app 3.0. With the new version 3.0 of the app, Deco users will find a redesigned...
9to5Mac
Deals: OG AirPods Pro fall to $140, Alpine Loop Apple Watch band first discount, more
Following up all of the fall Prime Day savings, we’re moving on to focus on Thursday’s best deals. This time around, you’ll find Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging down at $140 in a refurbished sale, as well as the first discount on Apple’s Alpine Loop band. Then go check out these official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Cases at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Meta’s new VR headset can track your eyes and face, but what about your feelings?
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) recently introduced the brand new $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. The headset has a few advanced features on board, including five cameras facing inward, towards the user’s face. The cameras can track eye movements and facial expressions. Such features aim to create digital avatars for the VR world that can mimic human expression with incredible accuracy. It’s not just Facebook that’s working on this technology. Apple’s future mixed reality headset will also reportedly feature eye-tracking cameras.
9to5Mac
Is Apple actually turning iMessage into AIM or is this sketchy redesign rumor for laughs?
An incredibly sketchy rumor today says Apple is working on a major update to the Messages app… and it sounds terrible. The rumor is that Apple’s big ambitions for Messages include a new home screen design, “chat rooms,” new augmented reality features, and more. Will this actually come to fruition?
Apple reportedly working on iPad docking accessory set for 2023 release
Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported on Saturday about new iPad models coming this month, in addition to a new generation of the MacBook Pro expected to be introduced later this year. However, the journalist also revealed Apple’s plans to launch a new iPad docking accessory in 2023. An iPad...
9to5Mac
Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event
Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
9to5Mac
How to change Apple Watch band
Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
9to5Mac
Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral
An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
9to5Mac
Microsoft Office branding being (mostly) ditched in favor of Microsoft 365
Microsoft Office may be one of the best-known brands in the world, but the software giant is now almost entirely ditching it in favor of Microsoft 365 …. Microsoft began its rebranding exercise back in 2020, when it changed the name of its subscription plans from Office 365 to Microsoft 365.
Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers
Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US. Apple TV+ continues to grow in...
