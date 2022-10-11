It’s pie, it’s cake… it’s sure delicious. You might see the name Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie and think that this is an old traditional recipe dating back a couple of centuries. It’s not. It is old, if you consider a late ’50s Betty Crocker recipe to be old. So vintage, but not quite colonial. To be fair, it’s not really all that much of a pie either… It’s actually vanilla cake baked into a crust that’s lined with chocolate and then it’s all topped off with chopped pecans. You might have seen it called Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cake, you might have seen it called just Innkeeper’s Pie, or you might have never even heard of it at all but no matter how familiar you are with it, you can be sure that it’s one absolutely delicious dessert!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO