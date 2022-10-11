Angelina Jolie Steps Out In Long Black Coat And Sunglasses Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Splash News

Angelina Jolie stepped out during a rainy afternoon with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in New York City, and the Eternals star, 47, looked chic in an all-black, monochromatic get-up. The Oscar winner and her eldest daughter, 17, were snapped by paparazzi leaving their hotel and shopping in SoHo. Jolie donned a long black wool coat with effortlessly stylish flared, matching trousers.

The Maleficent alum completed her outfit with black, quilted open-toe platform sandals and accessorized with dark aviator shades. Back in August, Jolie was photographed wearing an elegant while wrap dress after helping her daughter move into Spelman College in Altanta, GA, the historically Black women’s liberal arts school that she currently attends.

The two spent a mother-daughter afternoon together in NYC, and the college freshman went for a more colorful outfit, wearing a cropped tan plaid coat, blue jeans and a black leather backpack with a graphic HQ print. She topped it all off with a pair of classic white Reebok Club C sneakers.

Jolie was spotted hours after making headlines with more shocking allegations regarding her now-infamous private plane fight with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Jolie alleged that Pitt, 58, “choked” one of their children and “struck” another as they ran to their mother. Last Tuesday, a countersuit was filed, which disclosed the allegations that led Pitt to be investigated by the FBI for child abuse.

Ultimately, the Bullet Train actor was cleared of any wrongdoing. According to these bombshell documents, Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during the altercation with his ex-wife, Jolie. The filing also claimed that the Moneyball star “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

As previously reported by RadarOnline, Pitt was accused of being intoxicated and pouring beer on Jolie as a result, and also allegedly threw alcohol directly on their children. The countersuit read, “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” The suit also claimed that Jolie “grabbed” her ex to intervene, and she was allegedly injured while doing so.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing stated, continuing, “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

Two months ago, Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the FBI. She questioned why the investigation into Pitt over the assault allegations was ever closed and why there were no charges produced for the actor. Following the plane fight, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, and the former couple have been battling for custody of their children in the years since.