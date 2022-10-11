Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Car-jackers able to steal east side Subaru without keys
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on the east side of Madison said his car was stolen and then recovered, even without the keys. Rick Coelho said his car was broken into when he had both sets of keys with him. He later found out that carjackers were able to wire his car parked outside his apartment and move it without a key.
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
High demand for new temporary men’s shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
A new temporary homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for as many as 200 men in the Madison area experiencing homelessness.
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child passenger calls for help after car crashes into garage
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department officials said a child called for help Sunday after the car they were riding in crashed into a garage. Crews were sent to the area of South Stoughton and Pflaum roads at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence, and collided with a large garage. Officials said the driver was pinned inside, but a child was able to leave the vehicle and call for help from a nearby business.
nbc15.com
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team
HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
UPMATTERS
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
nbc15.com
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
Comments / 1