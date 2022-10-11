ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Car-jackers able to steal east side Subaru without keys

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on the east side of Madison said his car was stolen and then recovered, even without the keys. Rick Coelho said his car was broken into when he had both sets of keys with him. He later found out that carjackers were able to wire his car parked outside his apartment and move it without a key.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. ﻿ Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
MADISON, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Child passenger calls for help after car crashes into garage

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department officials said a child called for help Sunday after the car they were riding in crashed into a garage. Crews were sent to the area of South Stoughton and Pflaum roads at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence, and collided with a large garage. Officials said the driver was pinned inside, but a child was able to leave the vehicle and call for help from a nearby business.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team

HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

