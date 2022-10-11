ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Fleming to Make Political Return on County Legislature

Former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming ended her eight-year run last year when she was term-limited, but she’s itching to return to public service as a member of the Putnam County Legislature. To achieve her goal, Fleming, a Democrat, will have to best Republican Greg Ellner on Nov. 8 in...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Peekskill, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Blakeman reluctantly supports 'safe zones'

The U.S. Supreme Court has weighed in on a number of controversial topics as of late. But while a lot of attention is paid to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, another salient issue has seemingly been overshadowed: gun rights. The court ruled last summer to expand access to concealed...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County

A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Council Approves Labor Contract with Union

The White Plains Common Council last week ratified the settlement of negotiations that extends the collective bargaining agreement with city union workers through June 2024. The previous agreement between the city and the Civil Service Employees Association, Local 1000, AFSCME and AFL-CIO for the City of White Plains Unit (CSEA) covered the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#American
cityandstateny.com

In a terrifying shooting, a political opportunity for Lee Zeldin

As Rep. Lee Zeldin continues to decry crime rates in New York City and around the state, some of that crime showed up right on his doorstep when a shooting took place outside his house. The brush with violence thankfully left his family unharmed, but has provided the GOP gubernatorial candidate fresh, extremely personal talking points to drive home his messaging around public safety as he lags in the polls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
travelnoire.com

NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park

NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy