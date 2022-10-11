Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
theexaminernews.com
Fleming to Make Political Return on County Legislature
Former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming ended her eight-year run last year when she was term-limited, but she’s itching to return to public service as a member of the Putnam County Legislature. To achieve her goal, Fleming, a Democrat, will have to best Republican Greg Ellner on Nov. 8 in...
3 new trustees elected to Smithtown Library Board months after controversial Pride display ban
The winners in Tuesday's election are Annette Galarza, Mildred Bernstein and Howard Knispel.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
Herald Community Newspapers
Blakeman reluctantly supports 'safe zones'
The U.S. Supreme Court has weighed in on a number of controversial topics as of late. But while a lot of attention is paid to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, another salient issue has seemingly been overshadowed: gun rights. The court ruled last summer to expand access to concealed...
New Jersey Globe
Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County
A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Council Approves Labor Contract with Union
The White Plains Common Council last week ratified the settlement of negotiations that extends the collective bargaining agreement with city union workers through June 2024. The previous agreement between the city and the Civil Service Employees Association, Local 1000, AFSCME and AFL-CIO for the City of White Plains Unit (CSEA) covered the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
NBC New York
Questions on Possible Law Enforcement Failures Before Hotel Killing Enter NY Gov. Race
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race, spoke out 10 days after the shocking hotel killing of a father visiting his son at Marist College. Zeldin — who has made crime a safety a cornerstone of his campaign — said Dutchess...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
Officials find hundreds of 'substantial' errors in Nassau County school tax bills
Hundreds of substantial errors were found in Nassau County school tax bills, which led some homeowner's school tax bills to soar.
Mayor Adams signs new Times Square concealed carry law Tuesday
The signings come just one day after the attorney general's office filed a request for a federal court to allow the state to ban guns in public places, including "gun-free zones" like Times Square.
cityandstateny.com
In a terrifying shooting, a political opportunity for Lee Zeldin
As Rep. Lee Zeldin continues to decry crime rates in New York City and around the state, some of that crime showed up right on his doorstep when a shooting took place outside his house. The brush with violence thankfully left his family unharmed, but has provided the GOP gubernatorial candidate fresh, extremely personal talking points to drive home his messaging around public safety as he lags in the polls.
Adams announces second temporary relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
An empty Times Square during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture taken on March 29, 2020. Following complaints of inaccessibility, a second relief center for asylum seekers will be located in a Times Square hotel. [ more › ]
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
Lawmakers aim to help New Yorkers pay off part of their utility bills this winter
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in White Plains Tuesday touting a plan to keep New Yorkers safe and warm this upcoming season.
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
Hundreds of Nassau property owners received higher tax bills by mistake
The error affects at least 800 families in different districts all over the county and it was all discovered because a Levittown man refused to believe that his taxes could jump 17% in one year.
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes LGBTQ Pride flag
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school board’s decision to remove LGBTQ Pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Hundreds of parents, teachers and students showed up Tuesday night to protest at a Connetquot School District board meeting for enforcement of the ban in schools. The meeting itself […]
theexaminernews.com
Million Air Claims Victorious in Latest Airport Litigation Ruling
Million Air, a fixed-base operator at Westchester County Airport that is suing the county for breach of contract has claimed it has won the latest round in a legal battle playing out in federal court. Last week, the U.S. District Court in White Plains granted Million Air’s motion in an...
