theexaminernews.com
Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit
Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
Replying to The Examiner Mailbag
They say (and don’t ask who they are, because I’ll give you a long-winded answer) it’s important for publishers to engage readers in conversation. I was thinking on this topic Saturday afternoon when picking my older daughter up from her local part-time job. Infected with the same...
Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’
Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery
A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd. The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.
