College of Wooster partners with Case Western’s Weatherhead School of Management in master's program
A new partnership between The College of Wooster and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) will offer early admission and scholarships to Wooster students seeking to earn master’s degrees at CWRU’s Weatherhead School of Management. Through the agreement, Wooster students accepted into any of four Weatherhead School master’s degree...
Career Center mock crash emphasizes safe driving habits
The Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center held a distracted driving mock crash Friday. Multiple agencies participated, including Hayesville Fire Department and EMS, Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol, Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Ashland County Coroner's Office. Four students, Gracie Cover, Maddie Kline, Kylie Longden and Brynn Bailey,...
Mateo Renteria's huge day leads College of Wooster to dramatic win
GAMBIER — Senior quarterback Mateo Renteria was magnificent with 464 yards of total offense and six touchdowns before a wild ending stole the spotlight of The College of Wooster football team’s 42-41 win over Kenyon College on Saturday afternoon at McBride Field. Kenyon’s (2-4, 1-3 North Coast Athletic...
