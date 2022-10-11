ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Comments

Career Center mock crash emphasizes safe driving habits

The Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center held a distracted driving mock crash Friday. Multiple agencies participated, including Hayesville Fire Department and EMS, Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol, Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Ashland County Coroner's Office. Four students, Gracie Cover, Maddie Kline, Kylie Longden and Brynn Bailey,...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mateo Renteria's huge day leads College of Wooster to dramatic win

GAMBIER — Senior quarterback Mateo Renteria was magnificent with 464 yards of total offense and six touchdowns before a wild ending stole the spotlight of The College of Wooster football team’s 42-41 win over Kenyon College on Saturday afternoon at McBride Field. Kenyon’s (2-4, 1-3 North Coast Athletic...
WOOSTER, OH

