Sanibel, FL

JEA crews departing for Hurricane Ian restoration on Sanibel Island

By Rich Jones
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H99YB_0iUJv07000

Jacksonville, Fl — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southwest coast of Florida, repair and restoration teams from Jacksonville are set to depart for a mission to Sanibel Island.

LISTEN: JEA Utilities Pipefitter Crew Leader Paul Montana-Ulbricht on Jacksonville’s Morning News

At least 25 JEA trucks will be loaded onto a barge, and crew members will travel separately via ferries to the island, as the causeway was significantly damaged in the storm.

VIDEO: JEA crews prepare to leave for Hurricane Ian restoration

JEA crews will begin working to repair Sanibel Island’s gravity sewer system, lift stations and force mains. In all, 39 JEA team members will be working on Sanibel’s municipal wastewater system.

A JEA spokesperson says crew members will likely stay for a week, then be replaced by other JEA team members.

