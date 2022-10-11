Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel Maven
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
I’m a mum-of-four and proud to say I’m prepared for anything thanks to my huge stockpile
KEEPING few extra tins of soup, or a the odd extra frozen meal to hand in case you can't get to the shops isn't unusual, but one mum took being prepared to the extreme with her massive stockpile of food. The mum-of-four doesn't just keep any old grub though, she...
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
A South Carolina mom who never pays for toothpaste or toilet paper shares the free app everyone should have to save money
Extreme couponer Hayley Bennett runs @that_coupon_chick, an Instagram page focused on coupons and deals, and helps people save money and find clearance deals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Asking Son's Partner To Pay For Thanksgiving Dinner Shocks Internet
They pointed out that their boyfriend had visited their parents' several times and never paid, and he said that if they asked he would have, but they never did.
I get paid $100 an hour just for reading books – my side hustle costs no money to start and I can do it in my pajamas
A YOUTUBER reveals how you can conduct a side hustle that earns $100 without leaving having to leave house. In a recently posted Youtube video, Diamond Chanel went through website ACX, which solicits audiobook recordings for thousands of e- books. How it works. Once you create an account, you will...
I’m trolled for what I do with toilet paper – I want my sons to marry ‘quality women’ so I have to set an example
ONE woman's very specific way of styling toilet paper – and her reasoning behind it – has earned her some mockery on social media. The unidentified woman posted on Facebook about what she does to her family's toilet paper supply every week, arguing that it was important so that her sons pick "quality women" to marry.
Business Insider
After 9 years as a long-distance landlord I was totally burned out, but instead of selling, I made 2 changes that gave me my life back
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I didn't start out with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
'It's really a miracle': Child who spent his first 1,000 days of life in a hospital goes home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check out this kid's smile!. Who could blame the boy for being so happy? He's going home from the hospital for the first time ever! And he got quite the send off Tuesday, after spending the 1,000 days or so of his life in the hospital. CBS...
I became a millionaire after quitting my nursing job – now I buy custom-made Porsches & have a mansion
A WOMAN who became a millionaire during the pandemic has revealed the goodies her new life has afforded her. Allie Rae, 34, from the US, ditched her job as a nurse and hasn't looked back since. Speaking to Truly, the nurse turned Only Fans model shared her lavish lifestyle and...
Meet a Gen Z remote worker who told her boss she was quiet quitting for the sake of her health: 'I need to do my role as defined, but also not apologize for who I am'
Gina Cobb used to log 12-hour days and take on extra tasks. But after a change in her health, she was upfront with her team about her new boundaries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spouse Backed After Changing Locks on Home To Block Mother-in-Law's Access
The viral post has received 13,000 upvotes, with one user commenting: "The best way to correct this mistake isn't with a locksmith, it's with a divorce lawyer."
Woman Selling Home ‘Annoyed’ Buyers Invited Family to Visit While She Still Lived There
A woman who is selling her house is concerned about her own privacy after her friend, who also recently sold her respective house, was frustrated when the buyers brought family members over before she had even technically vacated the property. On Mumsnet, the woman shared her friend was horrified by...
Woman Returning Birthday Gift Bought for Fiance's 'Mean' Daughter Praised
The woman opted to return the iPhone gifted to the teen after the teen deliberately excluded the woman's 4-year-old daughter from the birthday celebrations.
I’m an appliance expert – people are only just realizing my 3 dishwasher tips & they’re really important
USING your dishwasher isn't as simple as loading and unloading – there's more to it than you think. Appliance repair technician Renae outlined the three dishwasher tips you probably don't know but are important. TikTok user Renae provides her viewers with must-know tips and tricks to use on their...
Airbnb Hostess Had Guests Do Chores Before Departure, Then Changed Her Policy
When you’re booking an Airbnb, you’ll notice there’s usually a cleaning fee. Since many of the homes are private residences and not hotels, this makes sense. But one Airbnb hostess took it even further by making her guests do chores before departure. In response to the criticism,...
Dissatisfied workers who feel they can't speak up drive quiet quitting
Workers are dissatisfied in their current jobs and feel they can't speak up, whether about organizational problems, unethical behavior or even just to contribute their knowledge and creative ideas.
Grazia
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
KIDS・
Someecards
Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.
Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward. AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my...
Comments / 0