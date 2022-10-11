Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
FSU DE Jared Verse preparing for another chance to shine vs. Clemson
In his debut season at Florida State, Jared Verse has had a knack for the spotlight. The defensive end transfer made an immediate and significant impact with the entire nation watching in the Seminoles’ Labor Day weekend victory over LSU in New Orleans, recording a pair of sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a blocked field goal.
Scarlet Nation
Ryan Fitzgerald adjusts approach, regains confidence
Ryan Fitzgerald’s hit-and-miss season has taken three steps forward. His pre-kick approach, once adjusted, is now back in his comfort zone and the Florida State kicker is feeling confident again. Fitzgerald went into Saturday’s game at NC State with a season-long field-goal attempt from 30 yards after he missed...
Scarlet Nation
What to do if you're planning a trip for an FSU game
If you are coming up for a home game and looking for things to do while you are in town, you'll find a lot of things to do for everyone at the Visit Tallahassee website. If you want a guided tour of the Capitol, the Forgotten Coast, or even those Ghosts who go bump in the night, schedule a guided tour with our friends at Tours in Tallahassee.
Scarlet Nation
Nole Your Enemy: Scouting Clemson
In this week's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by Larry Williams who is a senior writer for the Clemson Rivals site, Tiger Illustrated. Williams offers his thoughts on the Tigers' 6-0 start. Talking points include the development of Clemson QB DJ Uagalelei, the Tigers' playmakers...
Scarlet Nation
NC State kicker Christopher Dunn enjoying excellent senior year
NC State kicker Christopher Dunn has been in the zone this season, making all 11 of his field-goal attempts. Dunn made all four field goals, including tying his career long of 53 yards, to help the Wolfpack top Florida State 19-17 on Saturday. He has made 11 field goals against the Seminoles in five years of kicking, and his 27-yarder with 6:33 left in the game proved to be the winning points Saturday.
Scarlet Nation
Tuesday Defense Report: Grimes, Hardy & Taylor
CHAPEL HILL – Every Tuesday, several North Carolina football players are made available to the media to discuss their recent performance, the coming game, and their individual play. The three defensive Tar Heels that met with the media this week were cornerback Tony Grimes, safety Will Hardy, and jack...
