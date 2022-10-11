Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
WWMT
Sparta man with outstanding warrants arrested, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 37-year-old man of Sparta was arrested in Georgetown Township after a foot pursuit on Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit started after a traffic violation when the suspect first drove from deputies in the area of Main Street and Baldwin Street in a dark colored Honda Pilot, deputies said.
WWMT
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WWMT
Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The search for a man accused of robbing a business is now over, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. THREATS: Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats. The armed robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, at a business...
WWMT
Walker police detective justified in shooting of Kentwood man
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Office completed an investigation surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Walker Sept. 9. Robert Gallup, 36, was being interviewed by Walker detectives when he ran and pointed a gun at them, according to a statement from the sheriff's office Thursday. A detective then...
WWMT
Bus driver rescues toddler left outside after Kentwood car theft, dashcam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bus driver was on her normal route when the bus's dashcam caught her rescuing a toddler left alone in Kentwood. The 2-year-old was inside a car that was allegedly stolen by a 16-year-old boy near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood Oct. 4, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team.
WWMT
Teen accused of stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside, Kentwood police say
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy is believed to be involved in the theft of a vehicle where a 2-year-old was inside, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team. A juvenile petition was forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and the following charges...
WWMT
'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together
PORTAGE, Mich. — On Friday, hundreds celebrated the legacy of a Kalamazoo public safety officer who lost his life to leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday. On Saturday: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer. Following Smith's death, the department said its received an overwhelming amount of support...
WWMT
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMT
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
WWMT
$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
WWMT
Kalamazoo concert held to benefit homeless community
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local concert was held to benefit the homeless community Saturday at Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo. The concert was hosted by a Kalamazoo based band called Mushroom Jam, Vine neighborhood residents, and the Vine Neighborhood Association. Five different local artists and bands performed at the...
WWMT
Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI. — A township supervisor in Calhoun County has reported receiving numerous death threats following months of turmoil between township leaders and a small group of vocal residents. The threats started after Bedford Twp. resident posted a series of YouTube videos in which he accused Jones of...
WWMT
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
WWMT
Battle Creek Fire Department host Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's fire prevention week and the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the public to attend an open house Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department is holding its Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house...
WWMT
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
WWMT
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
WWMT
Scary movie weather not a far cry from a typical West Michigan Halloween
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Silhouettes emerge from the fog, lightning cracks in the distance, a wolf howls at the moon: All classic horror movie tricks to get your heart beating a little faster. Consciously or not, the weather helps set the stage and plays a big role in many iconic...
WWMT
Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
