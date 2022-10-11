ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Sparta man with outstanding warrants arrested, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 37-year-old man of Sparta was arrested in Georgetown Township after a foot pursuit on Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit started after a traffic violation when the suspect first drove from deputies in the area of Main Street and Baldwin Street in a dark colored Honda Pilot, deputies said.
SPARTA, MI
WWMT

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
WWMT

Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The search for a man accused of robbing a business is now over, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. THREATS: Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats. The armed robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, at a business...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Walker police detective justified in shooting of Kentwood man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Office completed an investigation surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Walker Sept. 9. Robert Gallup, 36, was being interviewed by Walker detectives when he ran and pointed a gun at them, according to a statement from the sheriff's office Thursday. A detective then...
WALKER, MI
WWMT

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo concert held to benefit homeless community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local concert was held to benefit the homeless community Saturday at Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo. The concert was hosted by a Kalamazoo based band called Mushroom Jam, Vine neighborhood residents, and the Vine Neighborhood Association. Five different local artists and bands performed at the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMT

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

