Read full article on original website
Related
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Council Approves Labor Contract with Union
The White Plains Common Council last week ratified the settlement of negotiations that extends the collective bargaining agreement with city union workers through June 2024. The previous agreement between the city and the Civil Service Employees Association, Local 1000, AFSCME and AFL-CIO for the City of White Plains Unit (CSEA) covered the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
theexaminernews.com
Million Air Claims Victorious in Latest Airport Litigation Ruling
Million Air, a fixed-base operator at Westchester County Airport that is suing the county for breach of contract has claimed it has won the latest round in a legal battle playing out in federal court. Last week, the U.S. District Court in White Plains granted Million Air’s motion in an...
theexaminernews.com
Fleming to Make Political Return on County Legislature
Former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming ended her eight-year run last year when she was term-limited, but she’s itching to return to public service as a member of the Putnam County Legislature. To achieve her goal, Fleming, a Democrat, will have to best Republican Greg Ellner on Nov. 8 in...
theexaminernews.com
Legacy of Croton Pt. Park Topic of Historical Society Talk Oct. 15
Two Ossining historians bring a legacy to life in their new book, Croton Point Park: Westchester’s Jewel on the Hudson—in which they tell intriguing tales about the history and mystery of the local landmark on the eastern shoreline of the Hudson River. Co-author Caroline Ranald Curvan will present a program on their book on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theexaminernews.com
Toll Brothers Pitches 160 Units for Thornwood Legion of Christ Property
Luxury home builder Toll Brothers is in contract to purchase the Legion of Christ property on Columbus Avenue in Thornwood and expects to submit a zoning change request to build 160 townhouses at the site. Representatives for the company pitched the plan to the Mount Pleasant Town Board last week...
theexaminernews.com
The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s
Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
theexaminernews.com
Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival in Full Swing on Saturday
For children who love to read and the parents who hope to find a way to attract their kids to pick up a book, one of the most popular events to encourage that activity returns in full force. This Saturday is the ninth Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival, and for the first time in three years there will be a full roster of authors and plenty of activities and food to choose from. The 2020 festival had to be canceled because of COVID-19 while last year’s event was about half the size.
theexaminernews.com
Rock Opera Returns to Local Stage With Eyes Toward Broadway
When “Choices: A Rock Opera” debuted at Armonk’s Whippoorwill Hall early last April, its writer and director John Krupa could not have been more pleased with the initial reaction. It played to three oversold performances before enthusiastic audiences over a single weekend, much to the delight of...
Comments / 0