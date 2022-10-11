ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Sunday Football Open Thread

Howdy, football fans. Yesterday was a pretty good day, wasn’t it? Tottenham played well and got a win, and there’s an entire day’s worth of football yet to come that could also be good for Tottenham Hotspur, so long as Leeds and Aston Villa do the thing.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City today as Everton make a visit to north London. This will be Richarlison’s first match against his old club following his transfer this summer. The Brazilian International was an integral part in their survival last season, helping the Toffees avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season. Now he will face off against them while trying to keep Spurs near the top of the table.
SB Nation

Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos

Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
SB Nation

Arsenal at Bodø/Glimt match thread: another one

Arsenal travel north of the Arctic Circle for the first time in club history to take on Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. The Gunners sit top of the group, two points ahead of both PSV and Bodø. They control their own fate to win the group, but with two matches against PSV still to come, Group A is still up for grabs.
SB Nation

Phil Thompson: Firmino “Deserves To Be In The Team”

One of the few bright lights in an otherwise dreary beginning to this season has been the dazzling form of Roberto Firmino. The man who many had written off and were ready to be rid of has come up with timely goals on numerous occasions and rescued results for a struggling Liverpool.
SB Nation

Jurgen Klopp Scores Another Own Goal with Manchester City Criticism

It must be one of the things Jurgen Klopp loves doing the most; using every opportunity given to paint Manchester City black. It’s a ploy he uses in order to cover up for his and Liverpool’s failures. It’s been recurring as the competition between Liverpool and Manchester City has continued since Pep Guardiola took over dominance of the Premier League after his initial struggle with the Blues in 2016/17.
SB Nation

Big Moment Awaits Erling Haaland and the Sky Blues at Anfield

Playing careers and Premier League seasons are made of moments. Moments where a player or a team can either rise or fall. 22-year-old Erling Braut Haaland and his Manchester City teammates face such a moment against Liverpool at Anfield. Last Saturday Pep Guardiola’s lads faced a different kind of moment...
SB Nation

Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton

Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
SB Nation

October 14th-16th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Beard Report: We Know We Can Compete In This Division

Real football has finally returned with the end of another international break, this time bringing our women’s teams back into action. Liverpool Women will head down south to face Tottenham Hotspur Women (and Vicky Jepson!) on Sunday, eager to restart the momentum following their win against Sunderland in the Continental Tyres League Cup.
SB Nation

‘We haven’t got another Reece James or another N’Golo Kanté’

Graham Potter’s good-vibes-only start to life as Chelsea manager is set to be tested in the next few days and weeks as we head into the World Cup, with our injury list steadily growing and growing with players whom we really cannot afford to lose. Reece James is the latest to join, set to miss up to eight weeks with a knee injury (strained ligament, presumably).
SB Nation

Liverpool v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City make the short journey down the M62 for their weekend trip with Liverpool. The reds have had the upper hand over the blues in their annual contest in recent years, however, the blues followed up their 4-1 win on Merseyside in February 2021 with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in October last year.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: No setbacks allowed

If you look at the Premier League table you will not believe what you’re seeing. Don’t feel bad, though, because you’re not alone with that thought. It’s always going to be weird finding Manchester (the red one) sitting fifth and just one point shy of fourth-place Chelsea. And on top of everything, the Red Mancunians have two games in hand compared to Tottenham (3rd) and one to Manchester City and Arsenal’s nine (2nd and 1st in the table).
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Haaland’s Specific Threat for Liverpool

Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City this weekend, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked to speak on City’s phenomenon at striker — Erling Haaland — who has scored 20 goals in 13 matches. Klopp was careful to stress that Haaland poses a challenge specifically because...
