ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Are Low Interest Rates A Must For Tech Growth? Raoul Pal Says India Shows Otherwise

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF4qd_0iUJuV2P00
  • Pal said growth tech companies are growing with high valuations in India despite higher interest rates.
  • He cited the example of IBM and Xerox Holdings Corp from the 70s and 80s.
  • The expert pointed out margins and tech growth rates are similar globally.

Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal has raised an interesting argument about how Indian growth tech companies are expanding significantly in a higher interest rate environment as compared to the U.S.

“There is a puzzle in trying to figure out. Many people say that growth tech can’t grow without low rates, but I look across at India with 7.5% rates and growth tech is growing like crazy and with high valuations. 4% U.S. rates is hardly a hurdle for a fast-growing sector,” Pal tweeted.

Rate Differential: Pal’s argument points towards the interest rate differential between the two countries and the general belief that prolonged lower interest rates aid in fuelling growth at tech companies.

The interest rate differential between India and the U.S. currently stands at over 2.5% if the policy rates are taken into account. However, when it comes to on-ground lending, the differential could be way higher, taking into account the huge spreads that Indian banks charge their customers, especially to companies that are just growing.

However, if one was to believe that the growth of tech companies is inversely proportional to the prevailing interest rates, then the firms that grew in the 70s and 80s when the Fed aggressively hiked interest rates to counter inflation present interesting case studies.

Pal cited the example of IBM IBM and Xerox Holdings Corp XRX, which witnessed their growth periods when the Fed funds rate was consistently over the 7% mark.

“Remember IBM and Xerox in the '70s and ’80s. I think rates are a red herring and I think rates go lower anyway,” he tweeted.

Another interesting American company is PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, which was founded in the year 1998. Since its founding 24 years ago, the company has become a behemoth with a market capitalization of close to $98 billion.

As in India’s case, digital payments and financial services company Paytm, which was founded in the year 2010, when the policy rate in India was close to 5%, has currently grown to a valuation of close to $5.75 billion.

This is interesting because interest rates were on an upward path till 2014 in India when the policy rate touched its peak at 8%. Similarly, the food delivery app Zomato which was founded in 2008, is currently boasting a valuation of over $7 billion.

Demographics: One Twitter user pointed out India’s demographics could be a reason. Pal acknowledged the discussions but asserted that margins are similar globally and so are tech growth rates.

“Lots of interesting replies that India is different because of costs or demographics but the truth is margins are similar globally and tech growth rates are the same globally. Lots of inconsistencies here,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Growth Rates#Tech Companies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ibm#Xerox Holdings Corp#Indian
Benzinga

Starbucks & Delta Connect Loyalty Program - What's The Reward?

Starbucks Corp SBUX and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more rewards to their customers. The partnership will offer members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs the ability to unlock even more ways to earn rewards at Delta and Starbucks. Starting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas

With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights

Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO

Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy